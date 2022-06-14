Avenir Corp Invests $154,000 in SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX)

Avenir Corp bought a new position in shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Avenir Corp owned about 0.13% of SRAX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SRAX during the fourth quarter worth $659,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SRAX during the fourth quarter worth $5,243,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SRAX by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SRAX by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SRAX in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

SRAX stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,137. SRAX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $87.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36.

SRAX ( NASDAQ:SRAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.28). SRAX had a negative net margin of 129.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SRAX, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRAX Profile

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

