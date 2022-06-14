Avenir Corp Purchases 4,725 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Avenir Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 628.9% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,017 in the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.15. 331,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,860,142. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

