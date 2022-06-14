Avenir Corp Sells 399 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Avenir Corp lessened its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,497 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up about 1.3% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $16,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,346,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $70,211,000 after purchasing an additional 60,624 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,828,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $147,534,000 after acquiring an additional 91,859 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 199,598 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $39.98. The company had a trading volume of 190,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,526. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

