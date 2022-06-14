Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 7.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

NYSE BAC opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $259.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

