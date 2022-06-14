Bank of America Downgrades Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SAUHY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Straumann from CHF 404.20 to CHF 40.42 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Straumann in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Straumann from CHF 375 to CHF 304 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.21.

Get Straumann alerts:

Shares of SAUHY stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. Straumann has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.0417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%.

Straumann Company Profile (Get Rating)

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.