Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.88.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC lifted their target price on Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baozun in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 5.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 94.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $663.27 million, a P/E ratio of -12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. Baozun has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $37.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

