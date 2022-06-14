Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €107.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($111.46) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($116.67) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($90.63) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €130.00 ($135.42) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($93.75) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €100.00 ($104.17) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €77.97 ($81.22) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €78.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €84.71. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €67.58 ($70.40) and a 52 week high of €100.42 ($104.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion and a PE ratio of 2.70.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.