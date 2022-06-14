Beam (BEAM) Price Down 26.7% This Week

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $13.57 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beam has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000524 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00086129 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 116,467,840 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

