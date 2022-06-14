Bean Cash Hits Market Cap of $652,629.09 (BITB)

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 37.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last week, Bean Cash has traded up 128% against the US dollar. One Bean Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bean Cash has a total market cap of $652,629.09 and $2,597.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,777,267,000 coins. The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

