Berenberg Bank Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €65.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($67.71) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($90.63) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($61.46) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($61.46) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.29) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($70.83) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

ETR HEI opened at €50.14 ($52.23) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €47.01 ($48.97) and a 52 week high of €76.98 ($80.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €57.65.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

