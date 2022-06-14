Berenberg Bank Downgrades Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 300 ($3.64) target price on the oil production company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 300 ($3.64) to GBX 310 ($3.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

LON GKP opened at GBX 284 ($3.45) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 262.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 226.11. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12-month low of GBX 139.11 ($1.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 321 ($3.90). The stock has a market cap of £614.14 million and a P/E ratio of 4.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 6.92%. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.