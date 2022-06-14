BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Short Interest Update

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 78.3% from the May 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 518,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BEST by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 108,574 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BEST in the fourth quarter worth $1,267,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BEST by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,351,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 105,296 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BEST by 291.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 92,560 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of BEST in the first quarter worth $74,000. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BEST alerts:

Shares of BEST stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 596,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,630. The firm has a market cap of $89.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62. BEST has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.