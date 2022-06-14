Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Director Geoffrey M. Parker Purchases 25,000 Shares

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTTX traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,177. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Better Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19.

Get Better Therapeutics alerts:

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Better Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Better Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 80,633 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Better Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Better Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Better Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Better Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Better Therapeutics to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.