BiFi (BIFI) Price Reaches $0.0094

BiFi (BIFI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 14th. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. BiFi has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $192,243.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BiFi has traded down 25.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00071788 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000528 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00015144 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00043156 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00202129 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007441 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000194 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

