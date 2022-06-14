BinaryX (BNX) Achieves Market Cap of $251.26 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for approximately $124.21 or 0.00556887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a total market cap of $251.26 million and $114.18 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BinaryX has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003739 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003863 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003935 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00156353 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.