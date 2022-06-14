Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Short Interest Update

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,680,000 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the May 15th total of 5,690,000 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Bird Global alerts:

Bird Global stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,651,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,128. Bird Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42.

In other Bird Global news, CFO Yibo Ling sold 496,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $387,038.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,769,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Shane Torchiana sold 238,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $186,007.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,873.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 741,199 shares of company stock worth $578,135 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Craft Ventures GP I LLC acquired a new stake in Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at $166,271,000. Valor Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at $137,437,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at $75,919,000. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at $39,443,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at $23,356,000. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Bird Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.