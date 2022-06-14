Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $16.03 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 14th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $280.70 million and $44.12 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.03 or 0.00071120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00284782 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00062884 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003382 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 277% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 96.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

