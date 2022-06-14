Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE BSAQ remained flat at $$9.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,875. Black Spade Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68.

Get Black Spade Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Black Spade Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $584,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Spade Acquisition by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 87,398 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 360,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 110,561 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $790,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition by 277.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 186,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 137,194 shares in the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Spade Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with companies in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Spade Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Spade Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.