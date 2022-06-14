BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) is Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 754,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 32,369 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust comprises about 7.9% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $19,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,559,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,788 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,370,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BBN traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.51. 651,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,890. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $22.45. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $27.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

