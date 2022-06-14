Blocery (BLY) Reaches Market Cap of $3.97 Million

Blocery (BLY) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Blocery has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $116,913.00 worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocery coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Blocery has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,266.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001833 BTC.

About Blocery

Blocery (BLY) is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 495,094,441 coins. The official website for Blocery is blocery.io . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Blocery Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocery using one of the exchanges listed above.

