BlueMar Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,234 GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

BlueMar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.10. 18,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,087. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

