BlueMar Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BlueMar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40,341 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 3.9% of BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,934,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 12,086.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,149,000 after purchasing an additional 211,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $72.62. 253,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,876,834. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.15. The firm has a market cap of $84.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.83 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

