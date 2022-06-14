BlueMar Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

BlueMar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the period. BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AUS. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter worth about $25,994,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,244,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,661,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,884,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 215.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 496,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 339,147 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,028. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

