BlueMar Capital Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

BlueMar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,907 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. BlueMar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 18.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 653.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 150,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 130,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $49.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,332. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.38. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.06 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TCBI shares. TheStreet downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.91 per share, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,909.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.65 per share, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,246.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,345 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Capital Bancshares (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.