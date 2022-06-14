BlueMar Capital Management LLC Has $9.44 Million Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

BlueMar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,052 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment accounts for about 2.6% of BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $9,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $1,371,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.23.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CZR stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.24. 48,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,870,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.42. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.82. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

