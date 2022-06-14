BlueMar Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

BlueMar Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,284 shares during the period. Shift4 Payments comprises approximately 0.8% of BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BlueMar Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Shift4 Payments worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FOUR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of FOUR traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.11. 40,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,107. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -79.09 and a beta of 1.90. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $103.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.60 million. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

