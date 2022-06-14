Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $100.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BPMC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $45.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.91. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. The business’s revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.72) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,847,166.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $133,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,127 shares of company stock valued at $597,712 in the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,098,000 after buying an additional 473,445 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 55.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 337.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,894,000 after purchasing an additional 216,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 855.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

