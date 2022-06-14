BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (DMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 1st

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

DMB stock opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 15,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

