BOMB (BOMB) Trading 30.8% Lower Over Last Week

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000994 BTC on exchanges. BOMB has a market capitalization of $198,299.03 and approximately $107,389.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BOMB has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,383.07 or 1.00032792 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00029195 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00018477 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001165 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 892,354 coins and its circulating supply is 891,566 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

