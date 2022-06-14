Boston Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.55. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $170.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.09.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.