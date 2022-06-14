Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.69.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $172.72 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.91.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

