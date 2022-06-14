Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,192 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 188,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.59. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

