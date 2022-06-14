Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,975,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $218.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $217.52 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

