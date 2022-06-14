Boston Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in NetEase by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTES. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $101.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.41. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $6.73. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

