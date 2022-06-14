Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) Director Purchases $133,500.00 in Stock

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) Director Andrew C. Pearson bought 75,000 shares of Boxed stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $133,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 520,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,648.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Boxed stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,839,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,143. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09. Boxed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $17.05.

Get Boxed alerts:

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boxed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in Boxed in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,169,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boxed in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,513,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Boxed during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boxed during the fourth quarter worth about $112,150,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Boxed during the first quarter worth about $81,000. 54.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boxed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.