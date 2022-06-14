Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €99.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) received a €99.00 ($103.13) price target from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($85.42) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($109.38) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($104.17) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($98.96) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €94.00 ($97.92).

Shares of FRA BNR traded up €2.18 ($2.27) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €70.70 ($73.65). The company had a trading volume of 885,374 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €71.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €74.35. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($44.85) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($58.59).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

