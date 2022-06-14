Brokerages Set NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target at $63.00

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti cut NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America cut NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Siebert Williams Shank reduced their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NorthWestern by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after buying an additional 63,708 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,268,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in NorthWestern by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average of $58.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.13 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.15%. NorthWestern’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

