Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $47.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bankshares raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.33 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.67 to $49.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $46.67 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

BIP traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.60. 415,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $46.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.62). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 299,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,829,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,990,000 after acquiring an additional 273,459 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

