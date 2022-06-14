Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BUR opened at $8.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.32. Burford Capital has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 134.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period.

Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

