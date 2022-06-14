Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Shares Gap Up to $161.09

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $161.09, but opened at $167.99. Burlington Stores shares last traded at $163.11, with a volume of 306 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BURL. UBS Group dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.53.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 74.2% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,381,000 after acquiring an additional 96,675 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 110,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,317,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.
About Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
