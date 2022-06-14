Bytom Trading Down 26.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Bytom has a market capitalization of $14.87 million and $3.30 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00024111 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00204016 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00006923 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000759 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000633 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,757,541,262 coins and its circulating supply is 1,555,735,906 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

