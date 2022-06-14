CaixaPay Market Capitalization Reaches $7.89 Million (CXP)

CaixaPay (CXP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00393711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00044022 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.56 or 0.00541414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

