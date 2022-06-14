Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,700 shares, a growth of 77.6% from the May 15th total of 173,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of CHI opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $16.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

In other Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, bought 680,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $17,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHI. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 931,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,082,000 after acquiring an additional 88,139 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $863,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 51,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 960,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 50,806 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

