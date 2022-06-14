Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd Acquires 3,736,240 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,736,240 shares during the quarter. American Well makes up about 1.5% of Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd owned about 6.75% of American Well worth $98,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kurt Knight sold 24,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $101,370.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,503,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,335.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $47,994.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 859,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,442.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 346,371 shares of company stock worth $1,285,119. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

AMWL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.95. 79,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,656. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $14.18.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 79.91%. The company had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

