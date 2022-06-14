Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd Invests $21.48 Million in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,558,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,478,000. SciPlay accounts for about 0.3% of Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd owned 1.22% of SciPlay as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SciPlay by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its holdings in SciPlay by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 91,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SciPlay by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SciPlay by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SciPlay stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.61. 1,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,911. SciPlay Co. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.24.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCPL shares. Wedbush raised SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SciPlay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.39.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

