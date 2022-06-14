California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,014 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,422 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Intuit worth $326,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $365.53. 18,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,193. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.14. The company has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $562.56.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

