California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.44 Billion Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,279,689 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 32,354 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.7% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Meta Platforms worth $1,439,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,115,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,487,264 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,191,041,000 after acquiring an additional 24,973 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.76.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total transaction of $162,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,782 shares of company stock worth $9,221,039. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of META stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.19. 266,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,889,692. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.03 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $441.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.65.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

