California State Teachers Retirement System Has $204.22 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,897 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Anthem worth $204,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,899,000 after acquiring an additional 113,659 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $4,128,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its position in Anthem by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 254,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anthem by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. UBS Group raised their target price on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.57.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $458.64. 12,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.64. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Anthem’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.