California State Teachers Retirement System Has $233.96 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,718,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,854 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Raytheon Technologies worth $233,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,583,000 after buying an additional 2,244,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after buying an additional 2,210,486 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,515,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,345,000 after buying an additional 1,672,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $91.26. 78,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,658,697. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.71. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.85%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

