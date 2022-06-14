California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,906,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,944 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Home Depot worth $791,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $6,482,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.86.

HD traded down $2.57 on Tuesday, reaching $280.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,819. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.20 and its 200 day moving average is $340.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $288.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

